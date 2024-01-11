Realme 12 Pro Series Launch and Camera Specs Revealed

Realme has been talking about its periscope camera on its upcoming phones for over a week and now the company has shared more details on the Realme 12 Pro’s camera setup as well as a launch window.

The Realme 12 Pro series is expected to include a Pro and Pro+ model, both of which will come with a Sony IMX890 main sensor with OIS for steady shots. This camera will have a focal length of 24mm while the periscope shooter will be based on a OV64B sensor.

Realme has also announced that the 12 Pro phones will share their periscope camera with the recently launched GT 5 Pro flagship. Other than that, the Realme Pro 12 phones will come with a 3x portrait mode with a 71mm focal length and a 120x digital zoom through the telephoto shooter.

As per usual, the camera setup will include an ultrawide camera as well. This will provide lossless zoom at 0.6x, 1x, 2x, 3x, and 6x, length alongside the periscope camera “providing a full-focal-length lossless zoom photographic experience comparable to that of a flagship device.”

Alongside these camera details comes a marketing image for a Realme 12 Pro phone, though it is unclear if it is the Pro or Pro+. The phone is flaunting the Submarine Blue color option, and given its premium look, it is likely the Pro+ model. The design was created in partnership with the luxury watchmaker Ollivier Saveo.

Realme says that the Pro series phones will feature a CNC-cut golden fluted bezel, polished sunburst dial, premium vegan leather, and a 3D jubilee bracelet.

Last but not least, the image also confirms that the new phones are launching sometime in January, albeit without the exact day. The teaser says “See you on XX Jan, 2024.”