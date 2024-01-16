Allama Iqbal Open University Begins Admissions for Spring 2024

The Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has recently begun accepting admissions for the Spring 2024 semester across the country, including Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan. The admission process commenced yesterday.

During this phase, the university is offering a range of programs, including Matric, FA, I.Com, in-person BS programs as well as MS, MPhil, and PhD programs.

In a press release issued on Sunday, AIOU announced that individuals interested in applying for admission can conveniently access program prospectuses and admission forms through the AIOU website.

For in-person BS, MS, MPhil, and PhD programs, the application process is exclusively online. However, candidates applying for matriculation, intermediate (FA) and I.Com. programs have the option to submit their forms either manually or electronically.

Admission forms and prospectuses for certificate courses, matriculation (Matric), and FA programs are conveniently accessible at various locations, such as the main campus of the university along with regional campuses nationwide, swift centers, and prospectus sale points established across the country.

Starting on March 1, 2024, the second phase of admissions offers aspiring students an additional opportunity to apply.