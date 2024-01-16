Redmi Watch 4, Redmi Buds 5 and 5 Pro Launched Globally

The recently introduced Redmi Watch and Buds, initially launched in November, have now expanded their availability to international markets. Despite being more budget-friendly than their Xiaomi counterparts, these devices offer impressive capabilities.

The Redmi Watch 4 stands out as the largest square-shaped Redmi watch to date, boasting a sizable 1.97-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 450 x 390 pixels. Notably, it is the first Redmi watch to feature a stainless steel crown, although its chassis is constructed from aluminum alloy. Additionally, this new model introduces a convenient quick-release mechanism for the watch straps.

The Redmi Watch 4 comes packed with useful features, including built-in GPS, a heart rate sensor, and SpO2 monitoring. Furthermore, it boasts a 5ATM water resistance rating, allowing it to withstand depths of up to 50 meters.

Unlike the Xiaomi Watch 2 Pro, the Redmi Watch 4 operates on proprietary software, referred to as HyperOS, rather than the Google-based Wear OS found in the smartphone branch.

The Redmi Watch 4 has a starting price of $107 in the global market.

As for the Redmi Buds 5 Pro, here’s the quick rundown: it supports LDAC for high-quality audio streaming and features a 52dB Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) system. For those unfamiliar, LDAC is a premium audio codec, and the 52dB ANC capability is quite remarkable, especially considering its competitive pricing.

The Redmi Buds 5 Pro offers an additional AI feature – automatic selection between three transparency modes for a customized listening experience. These earbuds boast an impressive 10 hours of continuous playback time, with the case extending the total usage time to 38 hours.

Redmi Buds 5 Pro will go for $78.

On the other hand, the standard Redmi Buds 5 also includes ANC functionality, although it’s slightly less capable, reducing noise by 46dB (still quite effective). Unlike the Pro version, there is no LDAC support here.

However, the battery life remains similar, providing 10 hours of usage on a single charge and up to 40 hours with the additional charges from the case (please note that these numbers are for listening with ANC disabled).

The cheaper earbuds can be grabbed for $46 only.