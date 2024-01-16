Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Phones Go Global

Xiaomi made its debut of the Redmi Note 13 series in China last year, and after more than three months, this 5G-enabled lineup found its way into the international market, beginning with India.

Now, these smartphones are set to hit the international market, with a pledge to be fully compatible with HyperOS. This implies that they will be launched with MIUI as the default interface, but users can expect an update that will bring the new HyperOS experience.

Redmi Note 13 Pro+

The Redmi Note 13 Pro+ is the standout device in this series, boasting a remarkable 200 MP camera, lightning-fast 120W charging capabilities, and an IP68 rating for protection against dust and water. The variant with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage is currently priced at €450 in Europe, although final costs may vary depending on regional taxes and currency conversions.

Specifications

Chipset: MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Ultra

MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Ultra CPU: Octa-core (2×2.8 GHz Cortex-A715 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A510)

Octa-core (2×2.8 GHz Cortex-A715 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A510) GPU: Mali-G610 MC4

Mali-G610 MC4 OS : Android 13, MIUI 14

: Android 13, MIUI 14 Supported Network s: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G

s: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G Display : 6.67″ AMOLED with 1220 x 2712 pixels resolution, 120Hz, 1800 nits brightness

: Memory : RAM : 8 GB, 12 GB, 16 GB Internal : 256 GB, 512 GB Card slot : No

: Camera : Rear (Triple) : 200 MP, f/1.7, 23mm (wide), 1/1.4″, 0.56µm, multi-directional PDAF, OIS

8 MP, f/2.2, 120˚ (ultrawide)

2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) Front : 16 MP, f/2.4, (wide)

: Colors: Midnight Black (Fashion Black), Moonlight White (Fashion White), Aurora Purple, Fashion Purple, Camo Green

Midnight Black (Fashion Black), Moonlight White (Fashion White), Aurora Purple, Fashion Purple, Camo Green Fingerprint sensor: Under-display

Under-display Battery : 5,000 mAh, 120W fast charging

: 5,000 mAh, 120W fast charging Price: €450

Redmi Note 13 and 13 Pro

Xiaomi has equipped the Redmi Note 13 Pro with an impressive 200MP camera and powered it with the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset. This device also features a reliable 5,000 mAh battery, although its wired charging speed is capped at 67W, which is still quite fast. The 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant is available on Amazon for just under €400.

Moving on, the Redmi Note 13 is the most budget-friendly option among the trio. It is driven by the Dimensity 6080 chipset. The 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant can be acquired for €280, while the 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage version is priced just below €300, making it a compelling choice for those seeking a balance between performance and affordability.

Specifications