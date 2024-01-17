Babar Azam Set to Join Bangladesh Premier League After New Zealand Series

Former Pakistan skipper, Babar Azam will be available for the Rangpur Riders in their second match of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) season, right after the conclusion of the ongoing 5-match T20I series between Pakistan and New Zealand.

Pakistan will play their fourth T20I on January 19 and the last match of the series will be played on Sunday, January 21. Both the games will be held at the Hagley Oval.

Meanwhile, BPL is set to commence from January 19 with Rangpur Riders schedule to play their second match on January 23.

The Peshawar Zalmi skipper will be available for 6 matches through-out the group stage in the Bangladesh Premier League for Rangpur Riders and will showcase his class and supreme batting prowess this time to mesmerize the spectators in Bangladesh.

🚨 Babar Azam will be available from Rangpur’s 2nd game in BPL. He will be available till 10th feb. #BPL pic.twitter.com/dpAuPioY5W — Saif Ahmed 🇧🇩 (@saifahmed75) January 17, 2024

After a poor run of form over the past few months, Babar sprung back in the ongoing T20I series against New Zealand. Despite Pakistan losing all three matches so far, Babar showcased his class, smashing three half-centuries at a solid strike rate.

It should be noted that the Pakistan Super League (PSL) is set to begin from February 17 and the former world number one T20I batter will lead the Peshawar Zalmi side.

Zalmi will face Quetta Gladiators in the second game of the PSL 9 and will look to take off to a good start in their quest to win the title once more. Their last PSL trophy came in 2017, almost seven years ago.