Here’s When Ramadan Begins in Pakistan in 2024

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Jan 17, 2024 | 6:44 pm

Ramadan in Saudi Arabia is likely to start on March 11, 2024, according to astronomy expert Ibrahim Al Jarwan.

Ibrahim Al Jarwan currently holds the important position of Chairman of the Board of the Emirates Astronomy Society. He made the prediction based on astronomical calculations.

It means the holy month is expected to start on March 11 or March 12 in Pakistan.

Furthermore, the Chairman of the Board of the Emirates Astronomy Society mentioned an interesting change: winters in Saudi Arabia are expected to end on March 20. This means that Ramadan will occur during the winter season for the first time in 26 years, and this is expected to continue until 2031.

During Ramadan, daily fasts extend from sunrise to sunset, with durations varying across the world. In Saudi Arabia this year, each fast (roza) is anticipated to last between 13 and 15 hours.

With Ramadan beginning on March 11, Eid-ul-Fitar will be celebrated on April 10 or 11.

Arsalan Khattak

lens

