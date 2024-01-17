LHC Announces Major Decision on How Schools and Colleges Operate

The Lahore High Court has mandated the establishment of gardens on the rooftops of schools and colleges as a measure against smog and air pollution.

This directive was issued by Justice Shahid Karim in a written order following a previous hearing.

The court has called for the implementation of this order and has requested progress reports on the initiative. In a related matter, the court was informed about a criminal case filed by the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) against Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) personnel for cutting down trees. This legal action was taken in response to tree felling by LESCO employees.

Additionally, the court was briefed on a Judicial Commission report which found that 114 units had violated pollution regulations.

According to the report, 89 industrial units have submitted affidavits, while 24 remain sealed for their non-compliance with environmental standards. This move by the Lahore High Court is part of broader efforts to combat environmental issues in the region.