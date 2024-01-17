Mother-in-Law vs Daughter-in-Law Case for Gold Gets to Supreme Court

The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Tuesday took up a case where a female petitioner brought forward a dispute involving 10-tola gold with her former daughter-in-law.

According to details, Sabeeha Khanam approached the apex court against the high court’s verdict to provide 10-tola gold to her former daughter-in-law.

The case was heard by a three-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa. In response to CJP Isa’s question regarding the dispute, the petitioner’s lawyer Zulfiqar Naqvi said that both the mother-in-law and daughter-in-law were entangled in a disagreement over the custody of the gold.

Furthermore, the Chief Justice also asked the lawyer about the Haq-e-Mehr and whether the daughter-in-law was divorced. Naqvi informed the bench that the woman had been divorced and had three kids. Additionally, she receives alimony amounting to Rs. 2,000.

Justice Isa questioned why the mother-in-law was hesitant to give 10-tola gold to a mother of three children. Later, the bench dismissed the petition challenging the high court’s verdict.