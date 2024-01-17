Non-Filers to Face Strict Action During January: FBR Chairman

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Malik Amjed Zubair Tiwana Wednesday denied that FBR has postponed the exercise of blocking mobile SIM cards/mobile phones and disconnection of electricity/gas connections of non-filers.

At the conclusion of the meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Finance at the Parliament House on Wednesday, Tiwana told ProPakistani that the exercise has not been delayed till March 2024 and will start during the current month.

When asked about the strikes of field formations against the ongoing restructuring of the FBR, FBR Member Inland Revenue (Operations) Mir Badshah Khan Wazir stated that there is no strike at any of FBR’s field formations. The FBR Member IR (operations) said that rumors in this regard are baseless.

It is pertinent to mention here that sources had told ProPakistani earlier that the planned stringent action against non-filers may be delayed till March.