Pakistan Receives Loan Tranche of $700 Million from IMF

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Wednesday received the second tranche of $700 million from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) under the $3 billion Stand-By Arrangement (SBA).

Last week, the Executive Board of the IMF completed the first review of Pakistan’s economic reform program supported by the IMF’s SBA.

The Board’s decision allowed for an immediate disbursement of SDR 528 million (around $700 million), bringing total disbursements under the arrangement to SDR 1.422 billion (about $1.9 billion).

The inflow will boost the country’s liquid foreign exchange reserves which were recorded at $8.155 billion on January 5.