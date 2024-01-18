Educational Institutions to Remain Closed For Three Days in KP Next Month

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Jan 18, 2024 | 6:04 pm

All educational institutions in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa will remain closed from February 7 to 9 due to the upcoming general elections.

Although the official decision has been finalized in this regard, the formal announcement is expected to be made in the first week of February.

With the elections on February 8 relying heavily on schools and colleges as polling stations, educational facilities will be closed during that period.

Sources told a local media out that teachers will play an important role as polling staff during the elections. This has led to the decision to close educational institutions for three days.

The final decision regarding the closure of all schools and colleges will be announced two or three days before the general elections. Furthermore, local authorities might consider the possibility of extending the holidays based on prevailing circumstances.

To address the shortage of over 25,000 policemen for election duties, the government intends to mobilize government officials from different departments.

Moreover, the Frontier Constabulary and Frontier Corps will collaborate with the police to ensure a peaceful election.

