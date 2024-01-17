You Can Now PTA Approve Samsung Galaxy S22+ on Interest-Free Installments

By Aasil Ahmed | Published Jan 17, 2024 | 4:58 pm

Samsung’s Galaxy S22 series from 2022 can be PTA approved from Bank Alfalah’s Alfa Mall online shopping store on interest-free installments, making it easier to pay for skyrocketing PTA approval prices.

This includes the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra, all of which can be approved for a total cost of Rs. 129,999 and this can be broken down to only Rs. 21,666 per month through installments.

This service is only available to Bank Alfalah credit card holders.

Note that the title for this entry has a typo. It is supposed to be “only for Samsung S22 series” instead of “only for iPhone S22 series.”

As the screenshot shows, you are supposed to select a desired installment plan (3 months or 6 months), both of which have a 5% processing fee. You then add your CNIC number and the 15-digit IMEI number of your Galaxy S22+, which is a unique ID number of your phone. This can be found on the retail box or inside the phone’s settings menu.

Once your transaction is complete, Alfa Mall will generate a PTA approval request after which your phone should be approved within 12 days. Once the phone is PTA approved, an Alfa Mall merchant will give you a call to inform you, but if you don’t get a call within 12 days, you can manually check your phone’s approval status on PTA’s official website. This can be done by entering your IMEI number on the website or sending it to 8484 via SMS.

Specifications

Samsung Galaxy S22 Samsung Galaxy S22+
Chipset Exynos 2200/Snapdragon 8 Gen1 Exynos 2200/Snapdragon 8 Gen1
Network 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G
CPU Octa-core (1×2.8 GHz Cortex-X2 & 3×2.50 GHz Cortex-A710 & 4×1.8 GHz Cortex-A510) – Europe
Octa-core (1×3.00 GHz Cortex-X2 & 3×2.50 GHz Cortex-A710 & 4×1.80 GHz Cortex-A510) – ROW		 Octa-core (1×2.8 GHz Cortex-X2 & 3×2.50 GHz Cortex-A710 & 4×1.8 GHz Cortex-A510) – Europe
Octa-core (1×3.00 GHz Cortex-X2 & 3×2.50 GHz Cortex-A710 & 4×1.80 GHz Cortex-A510) – ROW
GPU Xclipse 920 – Europe
Adreno 730 – ROW		 Xclipse 920 – Europe
Adreno 730 – ROW
OS One UI 4.0 on top of Android 12 One UI 4.0 on top of Android 12
Display 6.1-inch Full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz, HDR10+  6.6-inch Full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz, HDR10+
Memory RAM: 8 GB

Storage: 128 GB/256 GB

 RAM: 8 GB

Storage: 128 GB/256 GB
Card Slot No No
Camera Front: 10MP

Rear (Triple): 50 MP, f/1.8, 23mm (wide), 1/1.56″, 1.0µm, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS
10 MP, f/2.4, 70mm (telephoto), 1/3.94″, 1.0µm, PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom
12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm, 120˚ (ultrawide), 1/2.55″ 1.4µm, Super Steady video

 Front: 10MP

Rear (Triple): 50 MP, f/1.8, 23mm (wide), 1/1.56″, 1.0µm, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS
10 MP, f/2.4, 70mm (telephoto), 1/3.94″, 1.0µm, PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom
12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm, 120˚ (ultrawide), 1/2.55″ 1.4µm, Super Steady video
Color Phantom Black, Phantom White, Green, Pink Gold, Cream, Graphite, Sky Blue, and Violet Phantom Black, Phantom White, Green, Pink Gold, Cream, Graphite, Sky Blue and Violet
Battery 3,700 mAh, 25W wired charging, 15W wireless charging 4,500 mAh, 45W wired charging, 15W wireless charging

>