Cotton Production Falls 28% Below Target for 2023-24 Season

Pakistan’s cotton output has fallen 28 percent under the official target for 2023-24, according to the latest data released by the Pakistan Cotton Ginner’s Association (PCGA).

Cotton arrivals at ginning facilities by 15 January 2024 were 8.25 million bales, way below the government’s objective of 11.5 million bales.

Cotton arrivals at the ginning stage in Punjab were only 4.158 million bales during the period in review, 51 percent less than the statutory production target of 8.2 million bales. Punjab’s harvest this season is less than the previous five-year average of roughly 6.5 million bales, excluding last year’s crop, which was severely impacted by flash floods.

Punjab contributes more than 70 percent to the country’s overall cotton production, but this year’s output barely accounted for just half of it, with the fortnightly output down to just 87,033 bales.

Meanwhile, Sindh’s cotton production has increased to 4.099 million bales, 118 percent higher than the previous year. According to PCGA data, Balochistan produced 0.187 million bales.

Until January 15, textile mills picked up 7.478 million bales of the total yield from ginning plants while exporters purchased 0.292 million bales and exported 0.150 million bales. To meet the textile industry’s demand, up to four million bales will likely be imported.