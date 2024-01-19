Flights to and From Pakistan to UAE, Saudi Arabia and Central Asia Will Now Take Longer

By Muhammad Abbas Azad | Published Jan 19, 2024 | 7:08 pm

Pakistan aviation authorities have issued a directive instructing all airlines operating in the country, including the prominent Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), to avoid flying over Iranian airspace.

According to the details, Pakistan’s Civil Aviation Authorities (CAA) have directed all domestic airlines, including PIA, arriving from Saudi Arabia and the UAE, to use the Arabian Sea route via Muscat. Flights from Central Asia are also prohibited from using Iranian airspace.

For Western countries, including Europe and Turkey, there’s a caution not to fly through Iranian airspace. Pakistan is closely monitoring flights from the West, and all activities in Iranian airspace are under strict observation.

On January 18, 2024, Pakistan conducted targeted strikes against bases in Iran used by terrorists responsible for recent attacks. The Pakistan Army used precision strikes with drones, rockets, mines, and stand-off weapons.

The operation, codenamed ‘Marg Bar Sarmchar,’ successfully targeted hideouts used by groups like the Balochistan Liberation Army and the Balochistan Liberation Front.

The spokesperson of the Pakistan Army highlighted that care was taken to avoid harming non-combatants. The operation focused on individuals like Dost (Chairman), Bajar (Soght), Sahil (Shafaq), Asghar (Basham), and Wazir (Wazi).

The Pakistan Army, as per the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), is committed to ensuring the safety of citizens against terrorism. They reiterated their dedication to protecting Pakistan’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and security against any threat.

The spokesperson concluded by saying that the military is ready to defeat any enemies, with the backing of the people of Pakistan.

