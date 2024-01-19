‘World’s Best Bowling’: Pakistani Bowlers Break Unwanted Record in NZ T20I Series

Pakistani bowlers have set an unwanted record by conceding 803 runs in the first four T20I matches of the series against New Zealand.

They have conceded 803 runs at an average of 10.27 per over, marking the most expensive performance by Pakistani bowlers in a five-match T20I series.

This is now their worst bowling performance since the last record, which was 769 runs in the five-match series against New Zealand in 2023.

In the fourth T20I, Pakistan initially had the upper hand as New Zealand struggled at 20-3 in the third over of the run-chase. However, Glenn Phillips and Daryl Mitchell turned the game around with a crucial partnership of 139 runs in 93 balls, securing victory for New Zealand with 11 balls to spare.

Mitchell scored 72 runs in 44 balls, while Phillips contributed 70 runs in 52 balls. All three wickets in New Zealand’s innings were taken by Shaheen Afridi.

Earlier, Mohammad Rizwan played a steady innings, scoring an unbeaten 90 runs in just 63 balls, helping Pakistan set a target of 159 runs. Mohammad Nawaz added a quick-fire 21 runs on nine balls, including three consecutive sixes off pacer Adam Milne in the penultimate over.

On the other side, Kiwi bowlers Lockie Ferguson and Matt Henry took two wickets each for the home side. This series was Pakistan’s first under new T20 captain Shaheen Afridi, as they prepare for the upcoming T20 World Cup in June.

Meanwhile, New Zealand leads the series 4-0, with the last match also scheduled in Christchurch on Sunday.