LUMS Student Commits Suicide After Argument With Girl at Party

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Jan 19, 2024 | 2:09 pm

A student of Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) committed suicide following an argument at a party in Lahore’s Defence B area, reported a local media outlet.

According to details, the deceased engaged in an argument with a girl at a party in Penta Square, Defence Housing Society (DHA) Phase 5, Lahore.

The boy then took his own life by jumping from the fifth storey of the building. The police confirmed that the LUMS student committed suicide following a disagreement with the girl.

The police officials stated that the boy jumped to his death from the fifth floor after a disagreement between the two escalated. The deceased’s body has been taken into police custody, and an investigation has been launched into the incident.

Earlier this month, in a similar incident, a girl jumped from the top floor of a coffee shop in the Defense area. According to the police, the girl landed on the roof of a parked car outside the coffee shop. Later, she was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

