One More Hurdle: Pakistan Hockey team on the Brink of Qualifying for Paris Olympics 2024

Pakistan Hockey team salvaged a draw against Malaysia in the ongoing Paris Olympic Qualifiers with a 3-3 scoreline in Oman. The result was crucial for the Shaheens as they qualified for the semifinals of the tournament.

13th-ranked Malaysia took the lead three times in the game but every single time Pakistan showed resilience and pegged them back. Khan Sufyan, captain Ammad Butt, and Rana Waheed were the goal scorers for the Men in Green

The skipper’s goal was a top-notch finish from the open play, as he juggled the ball on the hockey stick exquisitely, a world-class finish for the second goal. Ammad Butt was also named man of the match after the game.

Stunning ball control and finish by captain Ammad Butt to bring Pakistan back in the game! 🇵🇰✨#HockeyInvites #Paris2024 pic.twitter.com/S4osVYx9Xo — Muneeb Farrukh (@Muneeb313_) January 18, 2024

In other news, Great Britain won their game 6-0 against China which helped Pakistan qualify for the semis due to their higher positioning in the points table.

Earlier Pakistan achieved a crucial victory against China by 2-0, following a 6-1 defeat against the powerful side of Great Britain, who have lately blown apart opposition teams with their attacking display.

PAKISTAN QUALIFY FOR SEMI-FINAL OF PARIS OLYMPICS QUALIFIERS! Pakistan one win away from Olympics! #HockeyTwitter #Paris2024 pic.twitter.com/FarLXjhU84 — Muneeb Farrukh (@Muneeb313_) January 18, 2024

Pakistan will now face Germany in the semifinals, a victory against the world champions will mean that Pakistan will qualify for the Summer Olympics.

The four semifinalists of the Paris Olympic Qualifiers are New Zealand, Great Britain, Pakistan, and three-time world champions Germany.

Pakistan will play the semifinal on January 20 against Germany and it will be a daunting task for the Shaheens in their quest to achieve the final berth. The Hockey tournament of the Paris Olympics 2024, will be held from 27 July till 9 August.