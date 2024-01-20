Cafes Will Be Fined if They Don’t Close on Time: Lahore High Court

To tackle the worsening smog problem in Lahore, the Lahore High Court (LHC) ordered to impose fines on cafes that do not adhere to the closing times.

The order was issued during the hearing of the environment-related petition. Member Judicial Commission revealed that 95% of cafes in Johar Town were operating beyond the stipulated time, highlighting the extent of the issue.

The Assistant Commissioner of Model Town attributed the failure to close cafes on time to election duty responsibilities during the proceedings. Taking notice of the seriousness of the situation, the Lahore High Court ordered to impose fines on cafes that don’t adhere to the designated closing time.

For the initial offense, a fine of Rs. 2 lac will be imposed. It will then increase to a more substantial Rs. 5 lac for the second violation.

The court directed to seal the cafes if they violated the rules for the third time. It should be noted that the Lahore High Court had previously ordered to close all cafes by 10 PM.