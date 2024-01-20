Pakistan’s Possible Playing XI for 5th T20I Against New Zealand

The disastrous T20I series for the Pakistan team is nearly ending, as they are now gearing up for the 5th and final match of the series against New Zealand, which will be played tomorrow.

Shaheen Afridi and his team had a poor series against the Kiwis, losing four matches on the trot, and they are looking for a win in the last game to avoid a clean sweep.

ALSO READ Rashid Latif Could Become PCB Chairman

But before that, it is very important to highlight what will be the expected playing XI for the Pakistan team will be in tomorrow’s game.

Predicted Playing XI

Mohammad Rizwan Babar Azam Saim Ayub Fakhar Zaman Iftikhar Ahmed Azam Khan (wk) Mohammad Nawaz Mohammad Wasim Jr Shaheen Afridi (c) Haris Rauf Zaman Khan

It is expected that Azam Khan will return to the side in place of Sahibzada Farhan, who struggled in the last game, particularly in the batting department.

It is also anticipated that Babar Azam will return as an opener alongside Mohammad Rizwan. Both have been consistent openers over the years, while Saim Ayub is slated to come in at number 3.

The bowling attack is expected to remain the same, with skipper Shaheen leading the attack alongside fast bowlers Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan, and Wasim Jr. Additionally, they will be supported by spinner Mohammad Nawaz.

ALSO READ Usman Khawaja Takes a Hit on the Chin While Batting Against West Indies [Video]

Meanwhile, the 5th and final match of the series is set to kick off tomorrow at Hagley Oval in Christchurch. The match is scheduled to begin at 5:00 AM Pakistan Time.