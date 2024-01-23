Cabinet Approves Deployment of Army for Election Security

The Federal Cabinet has approved the Ministry of Interior’s recommendation for the deployment of Pakistan Army and Civil Armed Forces personnel to maintain peace and security during upcoming general elections.

The approval was given by the Cabinet, which met in Islamabad with Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar in the chair.

The security personnel will be deployed in sensitive areas and polling stations and will also serve as a rapid response force.

Based on the recommendation of the Ministry of National Health, the cabinet approved appointments of representatives for medical colleges and private healthcare establishments in the registration board of the Islamabad Health Regulatory Authority.

Similarly, a search committee, led by the Minister of National Health Services, was established for the appointment of the Vice-Chancellor of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Medical University Islamabad.

The cabinet also endorsed decisions made during the Economic Coordination Committee’s meeting held on January 9.