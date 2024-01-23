Can Tech Bridge the Social Divide in Pakistan?

The Pakistani government is strategically leveraging a digital stack to enhance the delivery of government services, promote financial inclusion, and boost economic growth.

The recent workshop ‘Digital Transformation – Envisioning the Pakistan Digital Stack’ held in Islamabad, organized by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and Karandaaz, discussed the development and implementation of this digital stack.

Commencing with a keynote address by Dr. Shamshad Akhtar, Minister of Finance, Revenue, and Economic Affairs, the workshop was a great success, generating many positive discussions about the potential benefits for Pakistan.

Among the respected key speakers at the workshop, Burhan Rasool, a World Bank Consultant with over a decade of experience in Public Sector digital transformation, played a pivotal role as one of the speakers. Engaged in multiple GovTech initiatives for the Governments of Madagascar and Mozambique, Rasool is also a Humphrey Fellow in Technology Policy and Management. Mr. Rasool presented an intriguing concept, the ProPoor digital platform called Asani Exchange, that he is currently working on.

This visionary app, aiming to connect those with resources to individuals in need nearby by leveraging data from the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP), addresses fundamental necessities like food, clothing, healthcare, education, vocational training, and job placement.

“Bhook Tehzeeb ke adaab bhula deti he” – It is undeniable that poverty and a deteriorating economic system have led people to take extreme steps, compelling them to resort to wrongdoing. Unfortunately, there seems to be a lack of significant efforts to help them escape this unfortunate situation.

According to the latest World Bank report, poverty in Pakistan has surged from 34.2% to 39.4% in just one year, resulting in an additional 12.5 million people falling below the poverty line of $3.65 per day.

With an app like Asani Exchange, we can play our role, no matter how small or big. The app is designed to allow donors to quickly see a list of people in need around them and donate directly to the account of the person in need within seconds. It goes beyond mere donations, with future plans to expand into providing vocational training, job placement, and establishing an online marketplace for skilled artisans operating remotely from their respective villages.

The app’s envisioned expansion into vocational training and job placement adds another layer of impact. By providing individuals in need with the skills and opportunities for employment, Asani Exchange will contribute to breaking the cycle of poverty.

Moreover, the creation of an online marketplace for skilled artisans will enable remote workers from villages to showcase and sell their products, further contributing to their economic upliftment.

If successfully implemented in Pakistan, this app has the potential to bring about a significant shift in the economic conditions of people. By facilitating direct connections between those with resources and individuals in need, Asani Exchange can foster a sense of community support. This direct and immediate assistance opens doors to broader economic empowerment and a better future for more than 100 million people.

During this prestigious event, international speakers such as Siim Sikkut (Estonia), Dr. David Goodman (Sweden), Cheng Hai Quah (Singapore), and Dr. Aisha Bin Bishr (Dubai, UAE) highlighted challenges in GovStack implementation. Other esteemed speakers included Dr. Yolanda Martinez from the International Telecommunications Union (ITU), Dr. Marta Piekarska-Geater, a Blockchain Expert, Kaveh Vessali from PwC, Mohammed Sear, a Digital Government Advisor, Dr. Sohail Munir, Advisor to Neom (City) Authority in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and Saqr Ereiqat, an International Consultant for GovTech and Blockchain.

The introduction of the Pakistan Digital Stack marks a significant leap in the digitalization of Pakistan’s governance, empowering its citizens. It holds the potential to streamline bureaucracy, enhance financial inclusion, improve service delivery across sectors, stimulate new startups, and create additional opportunities for existing ones.

Moreover, it promises increased citizen engagement through online portals and feedback mechanisms, assuring accountability and good governance.

The launch of this initiative, with thoughtful consideration and the participation of leaders from various countries, is commendable. Citizen developers like Burhan Rasool can immensely benefit from its low-code or no-code development tools and web services.