Transworld Continues to Dominate as Pakistan’s Fastest Internet Provider, Secures Top Position in Speed Test Global Index

Ookla, the data-driven insider has released its Q4, 2023 internet performance report for Pakistan. Transworld has once again asserted its position as the unrivalled leader as Pakistan’s Fastest and most consistent internet provider in Pakistan. It also surpasses 4G speeds securing the top spot in the Speed Test Global Index ranking. This remarkable achievement is a testament to Transworld’s commitment to providing exceptional internet services to its customers.

As per the report, Transworld tops the list of Median Download Speeds nationwide with 22.08 Mbps in Q4, 2023. Median download speed is a metric that identifies the average time it takes for a service provider to download data for its users.

In addition to the speed advantage, Transworld has demonstrated exceptional consistency in delivering high-speed internet. The Speed Test Global Index showcases a consistency increase from 40% to an impressive 46% in recent months, solidifying Transworld’s position as the go to choose for users seeking a reliable and fast internet connection.

While Transworld demonstrates commendable performance improvements compared to the previous year, its sole area of enhancement lies in latency, where it maintains a competitive edge with a latency of 16 ms, surpassing rivals in this pivotal aspect of internet performance.

The comprehensive Speed Test Global Index ranking positions Transworld at the forefront of the industry, showcasing its unwavering dedication to delivering high-speed, reliable internet services to its customers. PTCL Flash Fiber secures the second position with a 32% consistency rating, while Nayatel follows closely with a significant increase to 29%.

As Transworld continues to innovate and invest in cutting-edge technology, it reinforces its commitment to setting new standards for internet speed and reliability in Pakistan. As a consequence, Customers can trust Transworld to provide a seamless and lightning-fast online experience, making it the provider of choice for those who demand the best in internet connectivity.