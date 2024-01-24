How to Watch Pakistan Vs. Nepal U19 World Cup 2024 Match Live Streaming

The ICC U19 World Cup 2024 is currently underway, with Pakistan U19 set to face Nepal U19 in their second group match in East London, South Africa today.

Pakistan had a strong start to their campaign, securing a convincing 181-run victory against Afghanistan in their first match. Opener, Shahzaib Khan stood out with an impressive performance, scoring 106 runs and contributing to a competitive total of 284 runs in 50 overs.

In response, Afghanistan was bowled out for just 103 runs. Fast bowler Ubaid Shah, the younger brother of Naseem Shah, showed brilliant bowling skills, taking 4 wickets, while Muhammad Zeeshan also contributed with 3 crucial wickets.

With this strong start, Pakistan is carrying confidence into their next game, aiming to maintain their momentum and increase their chances of qualifying for the Super Six round.

Live Streaming

Cricket fans in Pakistan and around the world can watch the live streaming of the Pakistan U19 vs Nepal U19 match today on the official International Cricket Council (ICC) app. All fans can tune in to the app and enjoy the match without any hassle.

App Android IOS ICC Cricket LINK LINK

The Pakistan U19 vs. Nepal U19 match is set to kick off today at Buffalo Park in East London, and the match will begin at 1:00 PM Pakistan Time.

Match Timing