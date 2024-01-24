Punjab Announces New Deadline for Submitting Intermediate Exam Forms

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Jan 24, 2024 | 12:45 pm

📢 For the latest Education news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Educational boards across Punjab have offered much-needed relief to intermediate students by extending the deadline for exam admissions.

According to an announcement by the  Punjab Boards Committee of Chairmen (PBCC), the last date for submission of admission forms with a single fee has been extended to January 30, 2024.

ALSO READ

Additionally, students failing to submit their admission form by January 30 have the option to do so until February 7 with double fees, and until February 12 with triple fees.

It should be noted that the intermediate examination is scheduled to commence on April 19, 2024, across Punjab. On the other hand, matric exams in Punjab for the year 2024 are scheduled to start on March 1.

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Arsalan Khattak

lens

Erica Robin Raises Eyebrows in Revealing Denim Shorts and Crop Top
Read more in lens

perspective

Creating an Ecosystem for Lean Customer Experience
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>