Punjab Announces New Deadline for Submitting Intermediate Exam Forms

Educational boards across Punjab have offered much-needed relief to intermediate students by extending the deadline for exam admissions.

According to an announcement by the Punjab Boards Committee of Chairmen (PBCC), the last date for submission of admission forms with a single fee has been extended to January 30, 2024.

Additionally, students failing to submit their admission form by January 30 have the option to do so until February 7 with double fees, and until February 12 with triple fees.

It should be noted that the intermediate examination is scheduled to commence on April 19, 2024, across Punjab. On the other hand, matric exams in Punjab for the year 2024 are scheduled to start on March 1.