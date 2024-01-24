Another PIA Air Hostess Goes Missing in Canada

The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) continues to grapple with staff slipping away in foreign countries. In another such incident, a female flight attendant has gone missing in Canada.

According to a report, the PIA employee went missing after the flight landed in Toronto from Islamabad.

ALSO READ Drought Warning Issued After Prolong Absence of Rainfall in Punjab

According to a PIA spokesperson, “The air hostess was deputed at PIA flight PK 781. She vanished in Toronto when the flight landed at Toronto airport.”

The PIA management has suspended her and reported the incident to the Canadian authorities. They have been asked to take appropriate action.

ALSO READ Pakistani-Origin England Spinner Ruled Out of First Test Against India Due to Visa Issues

Last month, a similar incident happened when a flight attendant went missing in Canada following the arrival of the national airline’s flight from Lahore to Toronto.

He was part of the flight crew traveling from Lahore to Toronto, however, he did not appear for his scheduled return flight to Pakistan.