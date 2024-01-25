Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Pakistan Cricket Fans Rejoice as Shaheen and Amir Share New Ball in ILT20

By Muhammad Abbas Azad | Published Jan 25, 2024 | 11:20 am

In the ongoing International League T20 (ILT20) Pakistan’s T20I captain, Shaheen Shah Afridi and former fast bowler Mohammad Amir formed a formidable opening pair for Desert Vipers as they shared the new ball against Gulf Giants in Dubai.

Shaheen missed the first game because of national duties, but in his debut, he stood out. He did an excellent job, taking three wickets in four overs and giving away only 22 runs.

On the other hand, Amir also played a part by taking one wicket and conceding 27 runs in his four overs, restricting the opponent side to 160 runs in 20 overs.

Pakistan fans were ecstatic to witness the dynamic duo of Shaheen and Amir bowling in tandem once again, marking their first collaboration since 2020.

Here are their reactions:

In response, Desert Vipers chased down the target of 161 runs with the loss of 4 wickets. Sri Lankan spinner, Wanindu Hasaranga, did an excellent job with the bat, smashing a quickfire 42 runs in 19 balls, including 4 sixes, and they chased down the target easily in just 18.4 overs.

It is pertinent to note that the Desert Vipers have four Pakistani players in their squad, including Amir, Shaheen, Shadab Khan, and Azam Khan.

Muhammad Abbas Azad

