Here’s Islamabad United’s Pick Order for Supplementary Draft

Islamabad United will have second pick of the third as well as fourth round of the supplementary category for the PSL 9.

Islamabad United are looking forward to strengthen their squad in the final rework before the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL), holding the 2nd pick in both the third and fourth rounds of the supplementary draft. This advantageous position allows the franchise to make calculated choices and reinforce its squad for the ninth edition of the PSL.

In the third supplementary pick round, Islamabad United’s management will carefully evaluate available talents to address specific team needs. With the 2nd pick in this round, the franchise aims to maintain a balanced and competitive playing XI throughout the tournament.

Moving into the fourth round of supplementary picks, Islamabad United retains the 2nd position, providing another opportunity to further strengthen their roster. The supplementary category holds prime importance for Islamabad United as it will provide a backup for the team in case of any injuries or unavailability of players during the league.

The supplementary draft is set to take place on Monday while the tournament will commence on 17th February 2024 in Lahore.