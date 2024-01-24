Hasan Ali Motivates Diana Baig During NCA Exercise Session [Video]

Pakistan pace bowler Hasan Ali recently helped out fellow women’s cricketer with some motivational energy at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Lahore, where he motivated and charged up Pakistan women’s cricketer Diana Baig.

In the video, Hasan Ali excitedly motivated Diana to take the jump. When she finally jumped, Hasan celebrated with a lot of joy.

Diana Baig who is also a fast bowler, got hurt in the ODI series while Pakistan’s women’s team was in New Zealand. She has been ruled out of the rest of the series due to a finger injury.

At the end of last year, the Pakistan women made a remarkable history by winning a T20I series against New Zealand women on Kiwi soil by 2-1. Diana Baig was also a crucial part of the team.

Following this achievement, Pakistani women unfortunately lost the ODI series. However, they managed to secure victory in the last match of the series through a super over, concluding the series 2-1.

On the other hand, Hasan Ali, known for his exciting character, recently played in a Test series in Australia, where Pakistan suffered a 3-0 defeat. He showcased his dance moves during some of the matches.

Hasan Ali was not part of the squad in the recent five-match T20I series against New Zealand. Now, he will be heading to the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 9, which starts on 17th February.