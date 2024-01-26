Peshawar Zalmi Dealt Massive Blow as South African Pacer Potentially Ruled Out of PSL 9

As the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 9 is around the corner, the franchise Peshawar Zalmi suffered another blow as their fast bowler Lungi Ngidi has been ruled out of the upcoming season.

According to reports, the South African pacer has not yet received the NOC (No Objection Certificate), and the reason behind the delay is the ongoing fitness concerns, which have prevented him from participating in PSL 9.

The PSL 2 champions picked Lungi Ngidi in the Supplementary Category for the 9th edition of PSL. Earlier, Afghanistan spinner Noor Ahmed was also ruled out from the tournament, and pacer, Naveen ul Haq will also be available partially.

On the other side defending champions, Lahore Qalandars are also searching for replacements for Rashid Khan and Dan Lawrence, who have been ruled out of the competition as well. Similarly, Islamabad United will be without the services of Tom Curran for the entirety of the season.

Zalmi will have a busy day as PSL franchises will pick replacements and add two more players in the supplementary category in the PSL replacement draft, scheduled to be held on 29 January.

The replacement draft will be conducted online, where teams will select players to fill in for those who are partially or fully unavailable.

Meanwhile, the ninth season of the Pakistan Super League is scheduled to take place from February 17 to March 18, 2024. The matches will be held in four cities: Karachi, Lahore, Multan, and Rawalpindi.