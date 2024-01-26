Mohammad Hafeez Throws Players Under the Bus in Meeting With New PCB Chairman

According to various reports, Pakistan Cricket Team Director Mohammad Hafeez has shifted the blame on the players for the recent defeats against Australia in Tests and New Zealand in T20Is in a meeting held with the new PCB chairman, Shah Khawar.

According to sources Hafeez presented a detailed analysis of the team’s recent shortcomings in the Test series against Australia and the T20I series against New Zealand during the meeting.

He expressed that the players weren’t paying enough attention to the game because they were more focused on playing in the T20 franchise leagues.

Shah Khawar and Hafeez talked for about half an hour in their meeting, covering important aspects of the team’s performance and plans.

ALSO READ Former Indian Cricketer Believes Babar Azam Should Not Have Been Removed From Captaincy

Hafeez was appointed as the team director before Pakistan’s Test tour of Australia. Pakistan suffered a whitewash in the Test series and they did not fare much better in the T20I series against New Zealand, losing 4-1.

It will be interesting to see if Hafeez’s contract with the PCB, which ended on 14 January, is extended further.