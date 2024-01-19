CDA Issues Stringent Social Media Guidelines for Officers and Employees

In a bid to regulate the online conduct of its officers and employees, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) has implemented strict guidelines for the use of social media.

The written instructions, issued by the CDA administration, mandate all officers and employees to exercise caution across various social media platforms, including Twitter, WhatsApp, Instagram, and others. They have been explicitly instructed not to share any government information or documents through their personal accounts.

According to the circular, CDA officers and employees are expected to maintain impartiality and abstain from engaging in discussions on social media against any political party or in favor of any cause. Sharing unauthorized information is strictly prohibited, and caution is advised against making comments related to any group, religion, or faction.

The directives, outlined in writing, specifically state that all CDA employees within the establishment division of the Government of Pakistan are bound to strictly adhere to the social media guidelines issued on August 25, 2021.

The circular further emphasizes that CDA officers should adhere to the same instructions applicable to government servants while speaking at public forums or publishing articles in print media. Rule 18 of the Rules dictates that they shall not engage in the unauthorized disclosure of official information or sharing of official documents via social media, maintaining confidentiality in their duties.

In an effort to preserve impartiality and objectivity, officers are instructed to refrain from participating in discussions on social media, avoiding the exchange or forwarding of information expressing their opinions on political matters. Any dissemination of information, especially related to government affairs, that appears to be unauthentic and misleading is strictly prohibited.

The guidelines also underscore that officers should refrain from making disparaging remarks targeting individuals, groups, sects, or faiths, and they are urged to uphold the values guiding civil service standards. Officers are advised to exercise discretion and moderation in their use of social media, upholding high standards of propriety at all times.