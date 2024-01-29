Pakistan Knocked Out of FIH 5s Hockey World Cup in First Round

Pakistan was knocked out of the FIH 5s Hockey World Cup on Monday after they suffered an 8-7 defeat at the hands of Poland in a do-or-die match in Oman. They faced Nigeria, the Netherlands, and Poland in their group.

After a thumping victory against Nigeria where Pakistan registered a score-line of 11-5, the Green Shirts suffered two back-to-back losses against Netherlands and Poland.

The Shaheens were convincingly thrashed by the Dutch side 5-3 after a disappointing second-half performance even though they held the Netherlands, a powerhouse in the world of hockey, to a score-line of 1-1 by halftime.

FT: Poland 8-7 Pakistan Pakistan are out of the FIH Hockey 5s World Cup after losing to Poland. Should have atleast gone through the quarters here but a missed penalty stroke by Hanan Shahid and defensive blunder cost Pakistan the match. #Hockey5s #HockeyTwitter pic.twitter.com/TXjKCO1bWd — Muneeb Farrukh (@Muneeb313_) January 29, 2024

The heroics of Rana Waheed were in vain after he scored 11 goals in 3 matches of the 5s Hockey World Cup, scoring 5 goals against the likes of Nigeria and Poland.

It turned out to be a dramatic game against Poland as Pakistan succumbed to defeat by a narrow margin. The Shaheens lost a chance to qualify for the quarterfinals of the World Cup in 5s Hockey after Hanan Shahid missed a penalty stroke and Pakistan’s defense made an error of judgment to give Poland the lead in the closing minutes.

Pakistan will now play in the classification round of the tournament.

Earlier Pakistan also failed to qualify for the Paris Olympics qualifiers after they suffered a defeat against New Zealand by 3-2 in the quest to acquire the 3rd position in the tournament to qualify.