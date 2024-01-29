Pakistan Squash Federation Updates Visa Policy Amid Human Trafficking Complaint

The Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) has decided to update its visa endorsement policy following concerns about human trafficking raised by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

The Senior Vice President of PSF has revealed that the FIA has asked for information about players and officials who have left during overseas tours.

In response, the PSF decided to change the rules for visa endorsements. Now, only the top ten male and top five female players in the PSF rankings will get endorsements.

Additionally, only a PSF-registered coach or the player’s parents/legal guardians can go with them. Each person must also give a Rs. 5 million surety bond to the PSF.

Furthermore, the president of the relevant provincial squash associations must provide a certificate of assurance to the PSF, and a visa endorsement form must be filled out.

However, M Mansoor, the VP Admin of the Punjab Squash Association, argued that if a Rs. 5 million surety bond is already provided, getting a certificate from the provincial association’s president shouldn’t be necessary.

During the meeting, Vice President Qamar Zaman advised that the PSF should be strict in giving out endorsement letters based on merit to prevent human trafficking. Vice President Adnan Asad also suggested working with the FIA to return non-genuine squash players to Pakistan.