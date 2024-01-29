Islamabad United Adds 2 New Players to PSL 9 Squad

With the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 9 quickly approaching, Islamabad United has made some thrilling moves today. They have selected two additional players in the supplementary category and announced a decision on replacements for players who will be unavailable for the upcoming PSL 9.
The two-time champions Islamabad United have picked two exciting players: West Indian left-arm pacer Obed McCoy in Supplementary Round 3 and young Pakistani batter Haider Ali in Supplementary Round 4.
Additionally, the franchise has decided to reserve their decision on a replacement for English pacer Tom Curran in the Replacement draft as he will be unavailable throughout the season.
Here are the Supplementary picks and Replacement draft.
|Supplementary 3
|Supplementary 4
|Obed McCoy (Islamabad United)
|Haider Ali (Islamabad United)
|Team
|Player
|Replace
|Non-Avaliability
|Islamabad United
|Tom Curran
|Reserved
|Full
United has always been a tough franchise in the PSL, and they also have a strong squad for the upcoming edition with stars like Naseem Shah, Imad Wasim, Alex Hales, Colin Munro, and some new faces set to be seen in action.
The upcoming 9th edition of PSL is set to kick off on 17th February and Islamabad United will begin their campaign against defending champions Lahore Qalandars in Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.