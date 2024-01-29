Islamabad United Adds 2 New Players to PSL 9 Squad

With the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 9 quickly approaching, Islamabad United has made some thrilling moves today. They have selected two additional players in the supplementary category and announced a decision on replacements for players who will be unavailable for the upcoming PSL 9.

The two-time champions Islamabad United have picked two exciting players: West Indian left-arm pacer Obed McCoy in Supplementary Round 3 and young Pakistani batter Haider Ali in Supplementary Round 4.

ALSO READ Here are the Replacements and 2 Additional Picks for Each Team in PSL 9

Additionally, the franchise has decided to reserve their decision on a replacement for English pacer Tom Curran in the Replacement draft as he will be unavailable throughout the season.

Here are the Supplementary picks and Replacement draft.

Supplementary 3 Supplementary 4 Obed McCoy (Islamabad United) Haider Ali (Islamabad United)

Replacement Draft