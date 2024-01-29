Rival Watch: Jordan Knockout Favorites Iraq From the AFC Asian Cup

Jordan reached the quarterfinals on Monday in a dramatic comeback victory against Asian Giants Iraq as the game ended 3-2 in the Khalifa International Stadium. This is the third time that Jordan has reached the quarterfinal stage of the Asian Cup.

The Lions of Mesopotamia and the 2007 Asian Cup Champions suffered a shocking defeat against Jordan who have never gone past the quarterfinal stage. The last time they achieved the feat was in the 2004 and 2011 editions of the Asian Cup.

Jordan’s relentless football and ‘the never say die’ have helped them reach the last eight of the competition once again under the leadership of their Moroccan manager Hussein Ammouta.

Ammouta’s side broke the deadlock in the first half thanks to a Yazan Al Naimat strike in injury time. Saad Natiq and prolific striker Aymen Hussein netted for Iraq to give them a 2-1 lead in the second half.

But the game saw a dramatic twist as Iraq’s goalscorer Aymen Hussein was given a red card in the 77th minute with Iraq going down to 10 men Jordan had the fate in their own hands and they grabbed the chance to win the game in style.

Two clinical finishes from Yazan Al Arab and Nizar Al Rashdan in the stoppage time gave Jordan a staggering victory and sealed a memorable day for Ammouta and his men.

Jordan will now face Tajikistan in the quarterfinals of the AFC Asian Cup on 2nd February which means that one of them will reach the last four. Jordan will play the Pakistan football team twice in March and Tajikistan will face the Shaheens as well on June 11 away from home.