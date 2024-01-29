Here’s Pakistan’s Schedule and Position in Super Six Stage of U19 World Cup

Pakistan is set to face Ireland and Bangladesh in the Super Six Round of the ICC U19 World Cup.

Pakistan’s U19 cricket team is gearing up for the Super Six stage of the ICC U19 World Cup after an impressive performance in the initial rounds. Having successfully navigated through the group stage, Pakistan will now face off against Ireland and Bangladesh in crucial encounters. The clash with Ireland is scheduled for 30 January at 1 PM, followed by a pivotal match against Bangladesh on 3 February at the same time.

The young Pakistani squad has displayed remarkable skills and determination, earning their spot in the Super Six stage. With eyes set on the title, the team understands the significance of these upcoming matches as the top two teams from the group will advance to the semi-finals.

The group also features India, New Zealand and Nepal. While India and Pakistan are currently the top two teams on points table, the Super Six round is set to stage some thrilling action as all teams fight for the coveted spots.

The cricketing enthusiasts eagerly anticipate these clashes, hopeful for stellar performances from the budding talents.