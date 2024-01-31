Injury Rules WWE Superstar CM Punk Out of WrestleMania XL

WWE superstar CM Punk will miss the WrestleMania XL, Premium Live Event (PLE) due to a triceps injury. The wrestler will not compete in the event which will be held on April 6 and 7 causing a huge setback in CM Punk’s career after he made a return to the ring last year after a decade.

In November, CM Punk made an appearance in the WWE Survivor Series and also participated in the Men’s Royal Rumble which was an inaugural televised match with the WWE. He was slated in the 27th place during the competition.

ALSO READ PFF and PHF Chairmen Discuss Integration of Departments in Football and Hockey

He sustained the injury during the match against Drew McIntyre on Monday Night RAW, tearing his tricep muscle in the right arm which will now rule him out in all the matches of the WWE WrestleMania 40. After the injury, referee Per Meltzer came out for his aid and helped him roll out of the ring. Punk announced after the match that he tore his right triceps during the match.

ALSO READ South Africa Knocks Out World Cup Semi-Finalists Morocco in AFCON 2024

“WrestleMania scares me. It’s a goal that might haunt me for the rest of my life.” CM Punk’s emotional speech on #WWERaw was so authentic. His vulnerability makes him different… and this is what will make a Mania main event NEXT year all the more powerful pic.twitter.com/lB5VzPUQ9L — Gorilla Position (@WWEGP) January 30, 2024

It seems like CM Punk will be unable to face Seth Rollins in the World Heavyweight Championship considering his injury will now take at least 4 months of rehabilitation and physiotherapy before he makes a comeback to the ring.

The wrestler has won a total of 11 championships between WWE and The Ring of Honor and is also the recipient of the 2011 Superstar of the Year Slammy Award. He is also a two-time World Tag Team champion.