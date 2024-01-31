Make Zong Roaming Bundles Your Travel Partner

Zong 4G, Pakistan’s leading telecommunication provider, offers exclusive International Roaming bundles for your next trip abroad to enjoy hassle-free and uninterrupted connectivity at affordable rates.

Zong 4G is working endlessly to make International roaming more seamless, accessible, and affordable for international travelers. The constant struggle of switching networks for international trips is a struggle. Keeping this in mind, Zong 4G deemed it necessary to offer International Roaming services to make your traveling experience more enjoyable.

Zong 4G is the only telecom operator in Pakistan that offers IR services in more than 150 countries and has specially-tailored IR bundles for multiple locations such as UAE, China, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Azerbaijan, etc.

Country Bundle Name Resources Validity Price China China Prepaid Voice and Data Roaming Offer 30 Mins, 30 SMS and 1GB 15 Days Rs. 1,600.00+Tax UAE UAE Prepaid IR bundle 120 Mins,120 SMS and 2GB 7 Days Rs. 1,999+Tax Saudi Arabia Saudi Arabia prepaid Voice + Data IR offer 30 Min, 30 SMS, 1GB 15 Days Rs. 1,700+Tax Turkey Turkey Prepaid Voice and Data Roaming Offer 30 Mins, 30 SMS and 1GB 15 Days Rs. 2,232+Tax Azerbaijan Azerbaijan Prepaid Voice + Data Roaming Offer 30 IR Minutes,30 SMS and 1 GB 15 Days Rs. 1,000+Tax Iran Iran Ziyarat Package 60 minutes of talk time 30 Days Rs. 1,000+ Tax

According to the official Spokesperson for Zong 4G: “International Roaming in Pakistan is a service that is still undergoing a lot of changes, due to which most people do not consider roaming to be reliable. However, Zong is committed to transforming this perception. We firmly believe that International Roaming is an integral service that should be both affordable and reliable for all users. This is why we are pleased to introduce specially-designed IR bundles to ensure that our customers experience premium services at cost-effective rates, especially during this holiday season.”