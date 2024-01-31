Star Javelin Thrower Arshad Nadeem to Undergo Knee Surgery in UK

The Athletics Federation of Pakistan and the coach of star javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem provided an update on his chronic injury due to which he was ruled out of the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou.

In October, a senior official revealed that the federation had forwarded his medical reports to London-based orthopedic surgeon Dr. Ali Sher Bajwa in a bid to seek expert advice on the injury.

While giving an update on the athlete’s knee injury, his coach Salman Butt said, “Arshad Nadeem will travel to England on February 4 and he will undergo knee surgery there.”

Arshad Nadeem had been going through his rehabilitation process in Lahore after an injury. The athlete’s absence was notable at the Asian Games as Pakistan managed to secure only one silver and two bronze medals in the event, marking a rather disappointing performance.

The star athlete seemed determined to make a comeback before the Summer Olympics in Paris and said, ”I am hopeful that I will regain full fitness within 20 to 25 days after surgery, the goal is to gain rhythm, fitness, and confidence during the competitions prior to the Paris Summer Olympics, I will try to compete in one or two competitions before the event.”

He achieved a remarkable feat after becoming the first ever South Asian javelin thrower to breach a 90-meter mark at the 2022 Commonwealth Games won the silver medal at the World Athletics Championships and secured qualification for the Paris Summer Olympics 2024.