Iftikhar Ahmed and Asad Shafiq’s Heated Exchange Lights Up Sindh Premier League

During a recent Sindh Premier League (SPL) match at Karachi’s National Bank Arena, Pakistan all-rounder Iftikhar Ahmed and former Test batter Asad Shafiq were involved in a heated exchange.
The incident happened during the eighth over of the match, when Karachi Ghazi’s Iftikhar got Larkana Challengers’ Asad out while they were chasing 161 runs.
A video that’s been shared a lot on social media shows Iftikhar celebrating in an exaggerated way right at Asad, which made the right-handed batter upset and he quickly walked towards the bowler.
Iftikhar Ahmed angry at Asad Shafiq! Scenes in Karachi 🤯🤯🤯
What happened there? 👀 pic.twitter.com/3zsqKNE5KF
— Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) January 31, 2024
After the incident, Iftikhar took to his ‘X’ account, where he issued an apology, admitting that he should not have behaved in such a way.
I am extremely apologetic for my behaviour in the field today. I shouldn’t have reacted the way I did in the heat of the moment. I’ve apologised to Asad Shafiq Bhai in person after the match and have always held great regards for him. We have played a lot of cricket together.
It should be noted that Karachi Gazis won by 68 runs, courtesy of a brilliant all-round performance by Iftikhar. He smashed a brilliant 69 runs, and took three crucial wickets, restricting the opponent to 92 runs.
Meanwhile, the 33-year-old’s all-around brilliance and match-winning performance earned him the Player of the Match award.