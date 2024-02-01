Iftikhar Ahmed and Asad Shafiq’s Heated Exchange Lights Up Sindh Premier League

During a recent Sindh Premier League (SPL) match at Karachi’s National Bank Arena, Pakistan all-rounder Iftikhar Ahmed and former Test batter Asad Shafiq were involved in a heated exchange.

The incident happened during the eighth over of the match, when Karachi Ghazi’s Iftikhar got Larkana Challengers’ Asad out while they were chasing 161 runs.

A video that’s been shared a lot on social media shows Iftikhar celebrating in an exaggerated way right at Asad, which made the right-handed batter upset and he quickly walked towards the bowler.

Iftikhar Ahmed angry at Asad Shafiq! Scenes in Karachi 🤯🤯🤯 What happened there? 👀 pic.twitter.com/3zsqKNE5KF — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) January 31, 2024

After the incident, Iftikhar took to his ‘X’ account, where he issued an apology, admitting that he should not have behaved in such a way.

I am extremely apologetic for my behaviour in the field today. I shouldn’t have reacted the way I did in the heat of the moment. I’ve apologised to Asad Shafiq Bhai in person after the match and have always held great regards for him. We have played a lot of cricket together.

It should be noted that Karachi Gazis won by 68 runs, courtesy of a brilliant all-round performance by Iftikhar. He smashed a brilliant 69 runs, and took three crucial wickets, restricting the opponent to 92 runs.

Meanwhile, the 33-year-old’s all-around brilliance and match-winning performance earned him the Player of the Match award.