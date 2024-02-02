Fly Jinnah is Finally Starting International Flights

Fly Jinnah, Pakistan’s budget airline, is gearing up to expand its services by launching its maiden international flight, connecting Islamabad to Sharjah starting February 17, 2024.

After successfully operating domestically since October 2022, the airline is set to introduce double daily non-stop flights between Islamabad and Sharjah.

Fly Jinnah serves five major cities in Pakistan – Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta – and has now extended its reach to Sharjah in the UAE.

According to the airline, a one-way flight between the two cities will cost Rs. 57,777. “Announcing our first international destination, Sharjah,” it announced on social media.

Fly Jinnah’s schedule for the Islamabad to Sharjah route includes departures at 06:50 hrs and 19:55 hrs, reaching Sharjah at 09:25 hrs and 22:30 hrs. Return flights will depart Sharjah at 10:25 hrs and 23:30 hrs, landing in Islamabad at 14:20 hrs and 03:25 hrs.

In response to the increasing demand for budget-friendly travel, Fly Jinnah is planning to introduce additional international routes in the near future.

Furthermore, the airline has expanded its fleet from three to five recently, incorporating two new Airbus A320 aircraft into its operations.