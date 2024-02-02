Students From Another Province Get Multiple Holidays for General Elections

Educational institutes in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) will remain closed from February 6 to February 9 due to the upcoming general elections, the government announced on Thursday.

In a notification, the provincial government announced that all public and private schools, colleges, and universities in the province will be closed during this period.

According to the Education Department, polling stations have been set up within school buildings for the February 8 elections. Additionally, teachers and staff will perform election-related duties during this period.

Previously, the Sindh and Punjab governments also announced to close educational institutions from February 6 to 9 in light of the upcoming general elections.

Moreover, the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training announced that educational institutions in the federal capital will be closed from February 6 to 9.

“In view of the upcoming general elections 2024 to be held in Pakistan on February 8, 2024, it has been decided to declare public holidays from February 6 to 9,” the Ministry said in a statement.