Nadal, Djokovic and Other Stars to Feature in King’s Slam Exhibition in Saudi Arabia

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic will join Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz and Australian Open winner Jannik Sinner in the King’s Slam which will be held in Riyadh in October.

The Spaniard and the Serbian tennis greats have 46 Grand Slam titles between them and they will also be joined by the world number three Medvedev and seventh-ranked Holgar Rune in the new exhibition competition.

This will be a new venture of the sport in Saudi Arabia’s conservative culture, however, the Saudi Arabian nation has tried to improve its reputation through sports after they injected a billion dollars into their national football league.

Saudi Arabia has hosted multiple big events in their country which resonates with their vision of 2030. This includes Formula 1 competitions and high-level boxing competitions. They have also made Rafael Nadal the brand ambassador of the Saudi Tennis Federation.

The legend has vowed to work for the future of the sport and help the upcoming generation in Saudi Arabia to pursue their dreams and careers in tennis. His presence will turn out to be the perfect branding that the Saudi nation needs for the sports to elevate at the grassroots level.

There has also been a lot of criticism of the King’s Slam tournament as some legendary women’s tennis players oppose the idea of state-owned Saudi money being pumped into women’s tennis. Chris Evert and Martina Navratilova have recently opposed the idea of the officials to conduct the WTA finals in Saudi Arabia.

Djokovic suffered a resounding defeat at the hands of Jannick Sinner in the Australian Open recently whereas Rafael Nadal has hinted that he will retire at the end of the season as his injuries have piled up that ruled him out of many major competitions last year.