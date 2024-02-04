Islamabad United Launches Graffiti Style Red Hot Original Jerseys

Islamabad United, one of the most successful team in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), has set hearts racing among fans as they unveiled their official jersey for the upcoming PSL 9 season.

The much-anticipated reveal comes after days of teasing supporters, heightening the excitement for what promises to be an electrifying tournament.

Islamabad United unveiled their new kit on their social media platforms, much to the excitement of their millions of fans across the world.

Here are the names of the three jerseys:

Red hot original

Red hot alternate

Red hot (Bold) which is the training kit.

Check it out:

With this kit reveal, they are revealing red hot originals collection which has original official united teamwear , gymwear and sportswear.

The unveiling of the jersey follows Islamabad United’s attention-grabbing appearance at the PSL 9 draft ceremony, where players and staff sported eye-catching red baseball jackets, further fueling anticipation for the team’s new look.

The team’s merchandise, including the newly revealed jersey, is now available for fans to pre-order from the official Islamabad United online store, providing enthusiasts with the opportunity to show their support in style throughout the season.

With the PSL 9 scheduled to commence on 17th February, anticipation is reaching fever pitch among cricket enthusiasts across the country. The league’s opening ceremony is slated to take place at the iconic Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, setting the stage for what promises to be a thrilling tournament.

In a fitting start to the season, Islamabad United will face off against Lahore Qalandars, another powerhouse team in the league, in the curtain-raiser match.

The clash between these two joint most successful teams in PSL history is expected to set the tone for the entire season, with fans eagerly awaiting the showdown between these formidable rivals.