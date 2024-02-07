Asia’s First Grand Master Sultan Khan Set to be Awarded Tamgha-e-Imtiaz

The government of Pakistan is set to award Tamgha-e-Imtiaz to three-time British Chess Championship winner and Asia’s first grand master, Mian Sultan Khan. The government has recommended his name for the fourth-highest civilian award in Pakistan due to his excellence in the sport.

The chess legend was recognized by the International Chess Federation (FIDE) for his achievements and contribution to the game and announced a Grand Master award for him. Sultan bagged the British Chess Championship in 1929, 1932, and 1933 years before partition. FIDE awarded the prestigious award and the ceremony was held in the Prime Minister’s House. The award was received by the Prime Minister and the President of the Asian Chess Federation was also part of the ceremony.

The Chess Federation of Pakistan (CFP) has now requested the Pakistan government to award Tamgha-e-Imtiaz to Sultan for the excellence he achieved in his field.

Pakistan’s National Mind Sports Initiative launch is also in the works and the President of the International Chess Federation, Arkady Dvorkovich, also discussed the matter with President Dr. Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Anwaar Ul Haq Kakar.

The country boasts a population of approximately 250 million people and the government has now announced that work must start at the grassroots level through schools and colleges to produce future champions from Pakistan. The government has announced teaching chess in schools to train the minds of children and help them become future Grand Masters.