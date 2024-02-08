IT Industry Slams Govt Blockage of Internet On Election Day, Demands Immediate Restoration

A leading IT exporter of Pakistan, Noman Said, has lambasted the consultation-less and blanket blockage of internet services in the country due to the elections – as the IT industry has come to an abrupt & loss-making standstill.

The Internet is our lifeline, our office, our communications infrastructure and the IT industry can’t operate without it, he added.

He maintained that IT & ITeS services are already under a lot of pressure on account of the cost of doing business and experiencing non-competitive challenges in the exports of IT services due to the weak governance structure & lack of continuity in policies; and, now the political turmoil has completely stopped the IT industry’s operations.

The exporter categorically demanded the immediate resumption of internet services to the IT industry. He also maintained that internet service quality in the country is already in a shrinking capacity; particularly, those of data services. He explained that no international buyer or importer will take this excuse that we need some time leverage due to the unavailability of the internet – and, to be precise, credibility & goodwill achieved through timely delivery is everything in the IT export markets as once a client or order is gone, it is impossible to regain them.

It is pertinent to note that most of the IT professionals are working from home today due to the precarious law & order situation due to elections in the entire country; and, may have to continue working from home for a few days to come in the backdrop of political uncertainty.

Noman asked the Caretaker Prime Minister to intervene directly as he did at the time of previous disruptions; and, advise Pakistan Telecommunications Authority (PTA) to resume the internet services without wasting any time. He also asked for the support of Dr. Umar Saif, Caretaker Minister of IT & Telecom (MoITT); Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB), and Tech Destination Pakistan administrations to ask the Prime Minister to issue categorical instructions.