Nawaz Sharif Wins NA-130 Seat Against Yasmin Rashid in Dramatic Overnight Turnaround

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Feb 9, 2024 | 1:17 pm

In a dramatic turnaround, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML N) supremo Nawaz Sharif has defeated independent candidate Dr. Yasmin Rashid.

It is pertinent to mention that Rashid was backed by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). However, despite an early lead by the former provincial health minister, Nawaz Sharif has emerged victorious.

According to the result, the former three-time Prime Minister secured 171,024 votes. Meanwhile, Dr. Yasmin Rashid got 115,043 votes from NA-130, Lahore.

Surprisingly, 13 candidates failed to secure even one vote, which has raised a question mark over the transparency of the results.

Other members of the Sharif family, including Maryam Nawaz, Shehbaz Sharif, and Hamza Shehbaz have also won their seats. On the other hand, in a major upset for the PML N from Lahore, Khawaja Saad Rafique lost to PTI-backed independent candidate Sardar Latif Khosa.

Khawaja took to his X account to accept defeat and congratulate his opponent. Similarly, the father of PTI leader Hammad Azhar, Mian Azhar, also defeated PML N’s candidate by more than 30,000 votes.   

