Pakistan Army Congratulates All Citizens on Peaceful General Elections

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement congratulated the entire nation on the generally peaceful and violence-free elections across the country.

“We extend heartfelt congratulations to the nation on the generally peaceful and violence-free conduct of the general elections,” ISPR said.

It added that the armed forces along with other “Law Enforcement Agencies are proud to have played a pivotal role in providing security during the conduct of the sacred electoral process, in aid of civil power, and in accordance with the constitution of Pakistan.”

The military’s media wing stated that with the deployment of thousands of army personnel and civil armed forces at approximately 6,000 selected most sensitive polling stations and over 7800 contingents of Quick Response Force (QRF), a safe and secure environment for the public was ensured.

On the other hand, the caretaker Prime Minister extended his thanks and congratulations to the nation for the successful conduct of the general elections 2024 on Thursday.

“I appreciate the efforts of the police, election staff, and media in conducting fair and free elections,” he said.