Another Multan Sultans’ Pacer Ruled Out of PSL 9

As the upcoming ninth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) is just five days away, the franchise Multan Sultans suffered another blow as their premier fast bowler Ihsanullah is also ruled out from the upcoming season.

According to the owner of the Sultans, Ali Tareen, the PCB has informed the franchise that Ihsanullah will miss the entire PSL due to injury.

Earlier today, English pacer Reece Topley dealt the first blow to the Sultans, as he was ruled out from PSL 9 after not being granted a No Objection Certificate (NOC) by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

It should be noted that Ihsanullah emerged as the second-highest wicket-taker in PSL 8, boasting an impressive tally of 22 scalps in 12 innings.

However, following the conclusion of the tournament, the 21-year-old began experiencing discomfort in his elbow, necessitating surgical intervention under the supervision of the PCB.

PSL 9 matches will be held across four cities: Karachi, Lahore, Multan, and Rawalpindi. The final match will be at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on March 18.

The Sultans will kick off their campaign at home against the Karachi Kings on February 18th. They’ll play five matches at their home ground.