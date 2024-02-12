Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Quetta Gladiators Unveil Stylish New Kit for PSL 9

By Muhammad Abbas Azad | Published Feb 12, 2024 | 4:36 pm

With the Pakistan Super League (PSL) just around the corner, Quetta Gladiators have revealed a stylish new kit for the upcoming ninth edition of the tournament. As franchises gear up for the festivities, including releasing anthems and showcasing their fresh kits, excitement builds with only five days remaining until the start of PSL 9.

The ‘Purple Force’ is always seen in past seasons wearing their usual purple and gold colors. Aiming to make it to the PSL playoffs for the first time in four years, Quetta are sticking with their classic purple and gold combo, but with a small change this season.

Quetta revealed their new kit on different social media sites and stated that the new kit symbolizes strength, unity, and the spirit of champions.

The main body of the kit is violet-purple, serving as the main border. Dark purple stripes run along the sides, front, and back, with golden shades designed on the shoulders.

Earlier, Peshawar Zalmi, Islamabad United, Karachi Kings, and Multan Sultans have already unveiled their new kits for PSL 9, while Lahore Qalandars will reveal their new kits soon too.

Meanwhile, PSL 9 is set to kick off on 17 February as defending champions Lahore Qalandars will host Islamabad United in the opening match of the tournament. The final of PSL 9 will be held in Karachi on March 18.

