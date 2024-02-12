Quetta Gladiators Unveil Stylish New Kit for PSL 9

With the Pakistan Super League (PSL) just around the corner, Quetta Gladiators have revealed a stylish new kit for the upcoming ninth edition of the tournament. As franchises gear up for the festivities, including releasing anthems and showcasing their fresh kits, excitement builds with only five days remaining until the start of PSL 9.

The ‘Purple Force’ is always seen in past seasons wearing their usual purple and gold colors. Aiming to make it to the PSL playoffs for the first time in four years, Quetta are sticking with their classic purple and gold combo, but with a small change this season.

Quetta revealed their new kit on different social media sites and stated that the new kit symbolizes strength, unity, and the spirit of champions.

New season 9⃣

Fresh threads 🧵 Unveiling the armour of Gladiators, stitched with passion, woven with pride ⚔️👕

